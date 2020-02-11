Parents worried that university strikes will negatively impact on their children's studies









Parents have expressed concern at the cancellation of classes at UKZN and MUT. Picture: Se-Anne Rall Durban - The parents of students studying at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) say they are concerned about the indefinite suspension of the academic programme at the institution. In a statement issued on Sunday night, UKZN said the suspension of the academic programme on all of its campuses would continue until further notice. Gerard Chendriah, a parent of a first-year student at the institution, said he was concerned about how his son would transition from a public school to a university environment in light of the suspension of classes. “We understand the debt issue, but with the protests there’s a fear factor and there’s a lot of money wasted on paying for transport while the classes haven’t commenced,” said Chendriah. “He promised his late mom he would go to university, and qualified for the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), but he has only been on campus one day so far. I pray a resolution is found,” he said.

A parent, who asked not to be named, said he was disappointed because he had worked hard to save money for his daughter’s future. He said his daughter could not benefit from NSFAS as they fell into the “missing middle”.

“We don’t have money lying around, we had to take loans. It’s traumatising and a huge challenge paying back loans.

“The suspension of the academic programme is demoralising to students who worked hard for their matric results. Many came from far-off places and are paying for accommodation,” he said.

A registered first year student, who asked not to be named, said he felt like his education was in jeopardy.

“I came to university to get my degree, but now I feel like I’m behind because all of my friends at other universities have started their studies.”

UKZN said it would meet with the Students’ Representative Council today to continue discussions. However, registration for both undergraduate and postgraduate students would continue.

“Notice with respect to the re- commencement of the academic programme will be issued in due course, both via an official Registrar Communiqué and on the university’s website,” management said.

Meanwhile, the Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) in uMlazi has taken a decision to suspend the academic programme from yesterday until further notice.

This comes after chaos broke out yesterday morning when protesting students allegedly burnt chairs and damaged a university vehicle. SRC faculty officer Mboniseni Goba said the SRC had not been part of the protest.

MUT’s media liaison officer, Bheki Hlophe, confirmed that the institution had suspended classes.

“We are trying our best to resolve the issues as soon as possible,” said Hlophe.

The Mercury