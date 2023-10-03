Independent Online
Independent Online | Mercury
Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Partial road closures announced on the N2 for maintenance of the Mtubatuba Eskom Substation

Power lines

Sanral says that there will be partial road closure on both sides of the N2 Mtubatuba Eskom Substation to replace overhead line conductors. File Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA)

Published 2h ago

Durban - The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) announced on Tuesday that there will be intermittent/partial road closures on both sides of the N2 Mtubatuba Eskom Substation in KZN on 7 to 8 October 2023 between 7am and 5pm.

Sanral said that the closure is necessary to replace overhead line conductors that provide electricity in the area.

“There will be Stop and Go procedures for approximately 10 to 15 minutes as the cables are manoeuvred across that section of the N2. Longer delays are expected as the clutch of cables increases in number.”

According to Sanral these partial closures will be conducted over the weekend as traffic is expected to be less heavy.

“All the necessary road crossing signs and boards will be set up to alert motorists travelling on this route.

“The closure may need to be adjusted depending on weather conditions on the day and if necessary, a further notice with new times, will be issued.”

Sanral urged motorists to proceed with caution and adhere to the speed limits.

“We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused during these necessary road maintenance operations.

“Sanral appreciates the co-operation of motorists and thanks them for their understanding and patience.”

Sanral added that it takes its mandate seriously to maintain the national road network and to provide for the safety and wellbeing of all road users and the communities in which it operates.

THE MERCURY

