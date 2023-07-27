Durban - Mi7 National and Supertech Group launched a partnership in Pietermaritzburg to enhance the local community's emergency medical services. The partnership will see the Supertech Group sponsor three vehicles for Mi7 National Group's Emergency Medical Services division.

Mi7 National Group Director Colin David said the first of these state-of-the-art emergency vehicles was launched at Supertech on Wednesday. “This EMS vehicle is designed to act as a mobile intensive care unit, fully equipped with the most advanced lifesaving equipment. It will be manned by experienced emergency care practitioners, registered with the Health Professions Council of South Africa, and trained in emergency treatment and the transfer of critically ill or injured patients, including intensive care and neonatal intensive care transfers.”

One of the three vehicles sponsored by Supertech group to Mi7 National Group to enhance Pietermaritzburg’s emergency medical services. Picture: Supplied by Mi7 David added that the practitioners were proficient in executing lifesaving procedures such as rapid sequences intubation (RSI), bringing general anaesthesia to the field before transporting patients to the hospital. “They are also qualified in using thrombolytic medications for potential heart attack scenarios and leveraging ultrasound imaging as a diagnostic tool.This state-of-the-art vehicle is equipped with a 12-Lead ElectroCardioGram, a patient monitor, a mechanical ventilator, and an array of other essential tools, ensuring comprehensive care for patients of all ages.”

David said that the group was thrilled to join forces with Supertech in this trailblazing initiative. “This partnership represents a shared commitment to strengthening community safety and health. With these vehicles, we're not only boosting our capabilities, we're also empowering our team to deliver swift, effective and advanced medical services right where it's needed most. Together, we're setting a new standard for public safety and emergency medical response.” David said the partnership was unique.