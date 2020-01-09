Pass rate is up but drop-out rate is massive









KZN MEC for education Kwazi Mshengu Durban - KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu has directed his department to investigate the development of a system that would allow the department to track pupils and their performance, throughout their schooling years, in an effort to curb the drop-out rate. While announcing the province’s Grade 12 results for 2019, at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Convention Centre yesterday, Mshengu touched on his concerns about the drop-out rate. He announced yesterday that the province had scored an 81.3% matric pass rate, which was a 5.1 percentage point increase from the 76.2% achieved in 2018. However, the high drop-out rate meant that a large number of pupils that had started school 12 years ago, and should have been part of the 2019 class, did not graduate. About 116937 candidates sat for the Grade 12 final examinations last year.

“For the first time this year, we have compiled a technical report that gives an account of performance from Grade 1 up to Grade 12. It is our firm conviction that our focus should be pupil performance across the system, as opposed to only focusing at the tail end - which is matric,” said Mshengu.

He said the technical report would inform the interventions the department needed to make throughout the system.

The tracking system, he said, would allow teachers, parents, and other stakeholders, to make pointed interventions for individual pupils and cohorts of pupils.

Mshengu said that while pupils appeared to be performing fairly well in lower grades, the department had noted a “decline of performance in Grades 8 and 9”.

He said this was an indication that there may be a disconnect between primary and secondary education, or that the department was not paying sufficient attention to these grades.

“Both of these factors must be addressed. The focus on the performance of the whole system should also help us in tracing pupils from the time they enter the schooling system until they exit,” he said.

The DA in KZN said that based on the province’s Grade 10 enrolment figures and the amount of pupils who wrote and passed matric last year, the province achieved a pass rate of 39.5%.

NGO Equal Education said the drop-out rate was a serious concern, and that the difference in pass rates, when drop-outs were factored in, was striking.

It said the department was introducing a standardised national examination at the end of Grade 9, along with a three-stream model that would allow pupils to choose between vocational, occupational and academic pathways after Grade 9, in a bid to curb the drop-out rate.

“A major assumption being made is that pupils drop out because the academic focus of the basic education system does not cater to their academic inclination. While this may be true for some pupils, it is almost impossible that between 50% and 60% of pupils drop out because they are not academically inclined,” the NGO said.

It added that while there were many factors that contributed to drop-outs, the quality of education received in the early years of learning was a critical factor.

“The years from Grade R to Grade3 are life-altering for pupils: it is when the foundation must be laid for learning in all the later grades. The consequence of a weak foundation phase is weak academic outcomes in high school - and the consequence of that is that many pupils never reach matric,” Equal Education said.

A total number of 201 schools obtained a 100% pass last year compared with 121 schools in 2018. Included in these best schools were rural schools and quintile one, two and three schools.

Mshengu said that 2019 had been a very difficult year for the education sector, as it had to contend with many factors that were inhibiting progress.

These included violence in schools, vandalism of school property, theft of school equipment, disruption of teaching and learning by community members, the burning of schools, as well as a shortage of funds.

The Mercury