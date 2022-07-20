Phala Phala - Ramaphosa setting in motion a dangerous precedent regarding oversight and accountability, says IFP

Durban - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) on Wednesday called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to reconsider his decision not to cooperate with the Office of the Public Protector regarding the 31 questions that he has been asked to answer over the Phala Phala farm theft matter. Ramaphosa was given until July 18 to submit his answers after initially asking for the deadline to be extended.

Weeks after former spy boss Arthur Fraser laid criminal charges against Ramaphosa for not reporting a theft of 4$ million dollars from his Phala Phala farm in February 2020 and for trying to cover it up, there are crucial questions that remain unanswered. Ramaphosa has admitted that the robbery occurred at his farm and has denied wrongdoing but he has failed to answer any relevant questions about the crime. The Office of the Public Protector said Ramaphosa did not file a response on Monday and instead requested a further extension of the deadline. It said this request for a further extension had been declined. “The PPSA will therefore be invoking its subpoena powers in line with section 7(4) (a) of the Public Protector Act 23 of 1994,” a statement from the Public Protector said.

The IFP said the dereliction of duty on the part of Ramaphosa in failing to respond to an official request from the Office of the Public Protector ‘is a travesty of justice’. “It further sets in motion a dangerous precedent as regards oversight and accountability, this while the country is still fragile and reeling from the devastating effects of state capture. “The President, as first citizen and head of the Executive arm of government, more than any other South African, has a responsibility to lead by example, particularly in matters related to upholding and respecting the rule of law. Further, the President has a duty, as per the Constitution, to “(promote) the unity of the nation and that which will advance the Republic,” the IFP said in a statement.

The party said openness and accountability on the part of the Executive are essential elements for a successful South Africa. On Monday, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) demanded that Ramaphosa respond to the 31 questions posed to him by the Office of the Public Protector. The Public Protector had opened an investigation after a complaint was made regarding Ramaphosa having possibly breached the Executive Members Ethics Act for allegedly laundering money, kidnapping and concealing a crime.

In a statement the EFF said: “On the 8th of June, the Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane sent Ramaphosa 31 questions relating to the crimes which occurred and emanated from Phala Phala farm. A day later, she was suspended by Ramaphosa, who proceeded to secure a baseless extension to respond to the questions from Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka.” The party said that extension meant that Ramaphosa needed to respond by Monday. “The EFF therefore calls on Ramaphosa to desist from trying to portray himself as a victim of bullying and intimidation, and respond to the clear and direct questions regarding Phala Phala. His attempts at creating a smoke-screen that there is a witch hunt against him are failing dismally, in the face of coherent and logical interrogation by the public.”

