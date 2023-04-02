Phala Phala scandal not going away for the ANC

Durban – A leaked 17-page letter, by former president Thabo Mbeki to ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile questioning why the ANC is not pursuing President Cyril Ramaphosa on the Phala Phala farm scandal, is an indication of how the issue will dog the party ahead of next year’s elections. Mbeki said that the party using its majority in Parliament to vote against any investigations into the Phala Phala scandal risks it alienating the masses ahead of next year’s elections.

Solly Moeng, brand and reputation expert, said Mbeki has been outspoken in recent months, telling the party if they do not do certain things then there will be consequences. “The ANC needs to realise there are two kinds of people who criticise the party, people like Mbeki do so with love. He grew up in the ANC and wants the party to stay in power and there are others who are tired and want it to leave power. “The ANC needs to stop panicking and jumping all over the place when people, including those who love the party, tell it the truth,” Moeng said in an interview.

He said Mbeki’s comment on alienating the masses was meant to warn the party that there is a chance that it could not win the majority vote in next year’s elections. “The ANC does not care what people say about them and they are in denial,” said Moeng. ANC secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, confirmed that the party had received Mbeki’s letter, saying although it was regrettable that the letter had been leaked, the national executive committee would engage with the former president.