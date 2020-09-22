PICS: 12 killed in KZN Midlands horror crash

Durban - Twelve people were killed and scores more injured in a crash on the R33 in Greytown, this morning. Netcare 911 media liaison, Shawn Herbst, said a mini-bus, truck and bakkie were involved in the crash. “Medics assessed the scene and found that twelve people had sadly lost their lives while multiple other had sustained moderate to serious injuries,” he said. Herbst added that the roadway, in both directions, have been closed to traffic in order for the necessary authorities to investigate further. Twelve people were killed in an early morning crash in Greytown, KZN. Picture: Netcare 911

He said once all the injured have been stabilised, they will be transported by various ambulance services to nearby hospitals for further treatment.

Meanwhile, those travelling along the N3 have been urged to take heed of road works along the way.

Con Roux of the N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) urged motorists to familiarise themselves with any issues and plan their route before setting out.

He said long distance journeys, especially at peak times, could place additional strain on motorists as roads become congested and delays are the order of the day.

Current construction sites on the N3 Toll Route between Heidelberg and Cedara:

Villiers to Warden

Frere (R74) to Midway

Van Reenen’s Pass

Mooi River to Howick

Isolated lane closures are predominantly in place in a southbound direction, towards Durban. However, two northbound lanes, towards Gauteng, will be open to traffic on Sunday, 27 September.

Road users are advised to be prepared for possible delays

“We strongly appeal to weekend travellers to carefully plan ahead, and to remain patient when travel conditions become demanding.”

