PICS & VIDEO: Durban hospital staff take to the streets to have their concerns heard

Durban - Disgruntled health-care workers who claimed their lives were in danger have accused management at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital of failing to protect them. The workers have now given the hospital one week to meet their demands, which include the provision of proper protective gear and drafting of a “coherent” response to the Covid-19 pandemic. More than 200 nurses protested outside the Durban facility, leaving many patients in the hospital unattended to yesterday. Nursing staff at Durban’s Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital, which has had more than 40 employees test positive for Covid-19, embarked on protest action yesterday demanding to meet the hospital's management. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng African News Agency (ANA)

In the memorandum, submitted by the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu), workers demanded that all staff working in the theatre and trauma units be given the same personal protective equipment (PPE) as those working in the wards treating Covid-19 patients. They also demanded that every patient entering the facility be treated as a patient under investigation.

“We have discovered that in the case of an emergency, patients that go through these wards while results are pending, some of them do test positive thus compromising all their prior contacts.

“One nurse is sometimes allocated to three ventilated patients. This affects not only the nurse, but the patient as well since the quality of care they receive is severely compromised,” read the memorandum.

Nehawu president Mzwandile Makwayiba claimed that more than 100 health-care workers had tested positive for Covid-19 at the hospital, accusing the department of risking workers’ and patients’ lives. He threatened that the union would close down the facility if their concerns were ignored.

“The level of management of PPE needs to improve and we need to ensure that workers are safe. Management is ignorant of the workers’ frustrations,” he said.

Protesting nurses became emotional when speaking of their working conditions.

One ICU nurse, who asked not to be named, said she was willing to put her life at risk, but not her family’s.

She said when she returned home from work, she was afraid of touching her children and had since hired a helper to take care of them.

The nurse said even her children were afraid of being close to her.

“Imagine working with patients who are in quarantine, but you are only given masks and gloves. From there, we have to go home to our families with the same clothes we had been working with,” she said.

Another nurse, who also asked to remain anonymous, said if she was not dependent on her salary she would have resigned.

She claimed that she came into contact with a colleague who tested positive for the virus last week, but she had still not been tested.

“There are people that we work with who have tested positive, but we haven’t been tested even though we were in contact with them.

“We sat and spoke with that person the day before she tested positive. It is likely that I’m positive, too. That’s reckless, careless and shows how much the hospital is not taking care of its workers,” she said.

Chairperson of the South African Medical Association, Dr Angelique Coetzee, said while it was true that there was a shortage of PPE, “health-care workers could find other ways around it”.

Coetzee said there was a deep lack of understanding of how PPE should be worn and in which instances. She said often health-care workers wore incorrect PPE.

“The average nurse not working with Covid-19 patients only needs a 3-ply mask and perhaps gloves. After examining a patient, throw the gloves away and wash your hands thoroughly.

“Those working in ICU would wear different PPE to those working in casualty,” she said.

KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala assured the health workers that they were the most valuable resource as the country battled the virus.

“While we understand that essential workers are themselves not insulated from contracting the virus, we know they will lead us in winning this war.

“At this point, every minute or hour that we lose due to protest action becomes an opportunity for the virus to strengthen itself,” he said.

Zikalala assured health-care workers that the government was prioritising them, saying they had stockpiled enough PPE.

Zikalala reminded all health-care professionals of the established communication channels to raise their grievances.

Health Department spokesperson Noluthando Nkosi said the department was aware of the submission of the memorandum, saying the issues raised would be responded to.

“Where there are actions to be taken, necessary processes will be implemented and action will be taken accordingly,” she said.

The Mercury