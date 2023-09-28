PICS & VIDEO: Elephants return to northern KZN reserve after more than 150 years

Durban - Babanango Game Reserve, located in northern KwaZulu-Natal, has announced the introduction of elephants on to its 20 000ha property in a wildlife conservation effort. The reserve said on Wednesday that the elephants were returning to the area located in Zululand after being absent for more than 150 years. The establishment and rewilding of Babanango Game Reserve represents one of the most ambitious rewilding projects in Southern Africa in recent years.

“In this historic move, sixteen newly introduced elephants play a significant part in the reserve's ambitious and successful rewilding journey,” said the reserve. It said the first elephants to arrive were a small breeding herd of seven brought in from Manyoni Private Game Reserve in Maputaland, with their genetic lineage coming from Kruger National Park. This was followed by two bulls from Tembe Elephant Park located in northern KwaZulu-Natal. The latest additions to the reserve were seven elephants from Addo Elephant National Park in the Eastern Cape. Ryan Andraos, general manager of Conservation and Operations at Babanango Game Reserve, said they were delighted at the return of the elephants.

“This incredible milestone was only possible thanks to so much hard work being done for so many years by so many dedicated people. No words can describe the delight of seeing these pachyderms moving through this magnificent landscape," he said. The reserve said the translocation of the elephants from three different reserves across the country was made possible through key partner collaborations with Conservation Outcomes, Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife, Aspinall Foundation, Over and Above Africa, DCM Surfaces and South African National Parks and Conservation Solutions. The reintroduction of elephants not only establishes Babanango Game Reserve as a Big Five reserve, but has an important and positive effect on the reserve's ecosystem as a whole, said the reserve.

“Elephants, being megaherbivores, play a crucial role in the ecological function of the reserve. Not only are they rapid recyclers of plant matter that help other species like dung beetles and birds, but they are also habitat engineers, modifying the landscapes as they consume vegetation that other species cannot. Although known to push over trees, elephants play an important role in the propagation of trees by distributing the seeds.” The reserve said that introducing elephants from different locations in South Africa into a single population enhances genetic diversity, which is crucial for the long-term health and viability of the population. “It also contributes to the conservation of this species where in Southern Africa, the challenge facing elephants is not the low number of elephants but the reduction in available habitat.

“The move has helped reduce elephant pressures on the reserves where they have come from, while establishing a new population and expansion of their range.”

The reserve incorporates a significant portion of land that has been invested by three community trusts from the region. The income generated through land leases, conservation levies, and other benefits from the reserve is vital for the economic well-being of the surrounding communities. Chris Galliers, from Conservation Outcomes, said this was a great conservation milestone. “We give thanks to the Emcakwini Community for their vision in looking to set aside land for biodiversity and cultural conservation. We also thank the investors for buying into this vision as well as the Kwangono and Esibongweni Communities for also adding portions of their land for the same purpose,” he said.

Galliers added that it was a privilege to provide development and management support to the reserve. Kenneth Buthelezi, chairman of the Emcakwini Community Trust, said the community was delighted at the return of the elephants “We are filled with joy and delight that the beautiful rolling hills and mountains of Babanango, which were home to colourful herds of cattle only benefiting a few individuals, is now a home to the Big Five for the benefit of the majority, who were disadvantaged in the past,” he said.

Buthelezi said the arrival of elephants fulfils the dreams of those who initiated the establishment of a Big Five game reserve. Sixteen elephants from across SA have been rewilded at the Babanango Game Reserve in northern KwaZulu-Natal after being absent from the area for more than 150 years. Picture: Kirsty Baker/Love Africa

Sixteen elephants from across SA have been rewilded at the Babanango Game Reserve in northern KwaZulu-Natal after being absent from the area for more than 150 years. Picture: Kirsty Baker/Love Africa Sixteen elephants from across SA have been rewilded at the Babanango Game Reserve in northern KwaZulu-Natal after being absent from the area for more than 150 years. Picture: Kirsty Baker/Love Africa Sixteen elephants from across SA have been rewilded at the Babanango Game Reserve in northern KwaZulu-Natal after being absent from the area for more than 150 years. Picture: Kirsty Baker/Love Africa