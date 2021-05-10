PICS & VIDEO: Seven killed in multiple vehicle crash on N3, in KZN Midlands

DURBAN – Seven people have died and 30 were injured in a multiple vehicle collision on the N3 Johannesburg-bound carriageway in the Hidcote KZN Midlands region on Monday.

Robert Mckenzie, spokesperson for the KZN Emergency Medical Services, said the collision occurred just before 4pm and involved a bus, four cars, a truck and a tanker carrying a hazardous substance. Some of the vehicles had caught alight after the collision.

He said 30 patients with injuries ranging from minor to serious were being treated at the scene and being transported to the hospital.

“Seven fatalities all from one vehicle, a bakkie, which was between the bus and tanker,” said Mckenzie.

Mckenzie said the bodies were discovered only after most of the fire was extinguished.

Seven people were killed when a tanker and several vehicles collided on the N3 in the KZN Midlands on Monday afternoon. Picture: Netcare911

Seven people were killed when a tanker and several vehicles collided on the N3 in the KZN Midlands on Monday afternoon. Picture: KZN EMS

He said by Monday evening at 6pm, firefighters had managed to contain the blaze however there was still smoke rising from the wreckage of the tanker.

He said the N3 highway in the vicinity of Hidcote is currently still closed.

Forty-eight people were injured in a multi-vehicle collision on the N3 in the Hidcote KZN Midlands region Pictures: Netcare 911

THE MERCURY