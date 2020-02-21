PICS: Buildings, room set ablaze at Maritzburg campus









Durban - A guardhouse, a building used for storage and a store room at the New Arts building were torched during protests by students at the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s Pietermaritzburg campus on Thursday. The university said that a group of students disrupted some lecture venues, damaged university property and committed several acts of arson throughout Wednesday night and on Thursday. UKZN said the fire at the New Arts building was quickly contained and extinguished by a staff member on the premises, while the fire department was called in to extinguish the other two fires. “Students also set fire to bins and tyres and set off fireworks at some lecture venues.” Pictures: Supplied

The university has been rocked by student unrest for the past month. The protesting students are demanding that their historical debt be cancelled and that they be allowed to registered for this year. The institution said that the university’s security staff and SAPS had apprehended suspects in connection with these incidents.

“They also managed to contain and stop the disruptions on campus. The academic programme is proceeding with no interruptions at this time.”

Two weeks ago, the university secured an interim interdict in the Pietermaritzburg High Court against the Student Representative Council.

According to the interdict, the student leaders are restrained from planning, encouraging or participating in any unlawful gathering, demonstration or mass action on the university’s campuses or premises.

The police confirmed that a 27-year-old suspect was arrested for contravening the court order and also on charges in terms of the Explosives Act after he discharged fireworks inside a lecture hall at the Pietermaritzburg campus.

The suspect is expected to appear today in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court.

Picture: Supplied





Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said arson was being investigated by Alexandra Road SAPS in relation to the fires.

The Mercury