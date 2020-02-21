The university said that a group of students disrupted some lecture venues, damaged university property and committed several acts of arson throughout Wednesday night and on Thursday.
UKZN said the fire at the New Arts building was quickly contained and extinguished by a staff member on the premises, while the fire department was called in to extinguish the other two fires.
“Students also set fire to bins and tyres and set off fireworks at some lecture venues.”
The university has been rocked by student unrest for the past month. The protesting students are demanding that their historical debt be cancelled and that they be allowed to registered for this year.
The institution said that the university’s security staff and SAPS had apprehended suspects in connection with these incidents.