PICS: Culpable homicide probe launched after four killed in N2 horror crash

Durban - Four people were killed and six critically injured after two bakkies collided on the N2 between Zinkwazi Bridge and Zinkwazi River on the North Coast yesterday. According to private medical company IPSS Medical Rescue, they arrived at the scene just before 7am after being notified about the accident. Spokesperson Paul Herbst said they discovered that both vehicles were carrying several passengers. Herbst said four occupants showed no sign of life and were declared dead at the scene. “An additional six occupants sustained serious injuries. All patients were stabilised at the scene before being taken to various hospitals for further care.”

Four people were killed and nine injured when two vehicles collided on the N2 yesterday. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed the accident, saying two women and two men aged between 30 and 35 died at the scene.

“Six injured passengers were taken to hospital for medical attention. KwaDukuza police are investigating a case of culpable homicide and the circumstances around the incident,” said Gwala.

Road Traffic Inspectorate spokesperson Zinhle Mngomezulu confirmed the incident and said traffic had been seriously affected.

“Our team was also called to the scene and tried to assist with traffic management. Traffic was at a standstill for more than two hours as vehicles queued up. That is because the accident took place during the peak hour,” said Mngomezulu.

In a separate accident, one person died and two people sustained moderate injuries after a minibus taxi and a car were involved in a collision on Sunday evening on Boshoff Street in Pietermaritzburg.

According to Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst, the injured were taken to hospital.

The Mercury