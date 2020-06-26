PICS: Four injured in multiple vehicle crash on N2

Durban - Four people were treated for injuries sustained during a three-vehicle crash on the N2, northbound carriageway, between Sunningdale and uMhlanga on Friday.

Just after midday, medics are called to a scene where a truck and two cars had collided, resulting in the truck veering down an embankment.

Four people were injured in a crash along the N2, between Sunningdale and Umhlanga Picture: Netcare 911

Shawn Herbst, spokesperson for Netcare 911, said one person from one of the cars and one person from the truck had sustained critical injuries and were treated on scene by emergency care practitioners.

He said two occupants from the truck were treated on scene while rescue services used hydraulic tools to free them from the wreckage.

"A fourth patient from one of the light motor vehicles had sustained moderate injuries. Once stabilised all the patients were transported by various ambulance services to hospital for further treatment," he said.

The cause of the crash is yet to be determined and police are investigating further.

Herbst added that their teams attended to two serious collisions on Thursday.

He said the the first incident, a bus driver was critically in a crash between the bus he was driving an an armoured vehicle in the Durban CBD.