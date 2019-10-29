Durban - KwaZulu-Natal police are on the hunt for a robbery syndicate believed to have stolen computers from a Camperdown clinic and primary school on Monday.
In the early hours of Monday morning, 14 computers, three television sets and a 4x4 bakkie were stolen from the Injabulo Clinic in Camperdown just outside Durban.
It is alleged that two men approached security guards at the clinic and told them that their Toyota Quantum had overheated.
While the guards were distracted, two men cut a hole in the fence at the back of the clinic and gained entry.
The guards were allegedly overpowered and their hands bound with cable ties. It is believed the guards were ordered to lie down on the floor while the men helped themselves to the goods, which they removed from the clinic's consulting area, reception and data capturing room.