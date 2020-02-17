Durban - Controversial pastor, Professor Lesego Daniel, is trending once again, this time for allegedly making his congregants eat millipedes.
In photographs circulating on social media, members from the Rabboni Centre Ministries are seen munching down on millipedes. Furthermore, the accompanying post claims that Daniel made church-goers drink beer.
The church is based in Gauteng.
According to the post, Daniel told congregants that, "God gave man everything that lives on earth as food and instructed man not to discriminate."