PICS: Pastor feeds his congregation millipedes and beer









Members from the Rabboni Centre Ministries are seen munching down on millipedes. Pictures: Facebook Durban - Controversial pastor, Professor Lesego Daniel, is trending once again, this time for allegedly making his congregants eat millipedes. In photographs circulating on social media, members from the Rabboni Centre Ministries are seen munching down on millipedes. Furthermore, the accompanying post claims that Daniel made church-goers drink beer.

The church is based in Gauteng. According to the post, Daniel told congregants that, "God gave man everything that lives on earth as food and instructed man not to discriminate."





It's not the first time that Daniel has raised eyebrows for his 'unconventional' methods.

In a video shared on YouTube in 2018, Daniel drank petrol. The video has been seen almost 10 000 times and shared multiple times.

Daniel then fed the petrol, which he said tasted "sweet" and "nice" to his congregants.

He compared the taste of petrol to Iron Brew and pineapple juice.

In the video, congregants are seeing standing in what appears to be a line, clapping and cheering on as Daniel speaks.

The video pans to the crowd and some people are cheering.

The petrol is then poured into a pot and a man throws in a match, causing a fire in the pot.

Daniel calls up some congregants and they follow him around, while he continues preaching.

Previously, Daniel made his churchgoers eat grass. At the time, Daniel told his church members that eating grass would rid them of their sins. Pictures of the people eating grass also circulated on social media.

Daniel has been slammed by various religious groups for his methods.

The Mercury