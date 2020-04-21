PICS: Premier launches informal settlement sanisation programme in KZN

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala along with members of the province's executive visited the Nyoni area in the Mandeni Municipality where they officials launched the Informal Settlements Sanitisation Programme on Tuesday. The launch comes on the back of Zikalala announcing a number of measures that will be put in place to fight the spread of Covid-19 in KZN. Currently, the province has the highest number of coronavirus-related deaths. According to statistics released by the Health Ministry on Monday, KZN had a total of 639 confirmed cases of Covid-19, with 23 deaths and 151 recoveries. On Sunday, Zikalala announced that eThekwini was the epicentre in KZN.

"Of the new cases recorded in KZN, a staggering amount were from eThekwini District. eThekwini District has also registered the highest death rate since the start of the pandemic and the highest number of contact cases," Zikalala said.

On Monday, KZN Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu, led screening teams through parts of Overport where they interacted with residents.

"Our stringent intervention strategy to arrest the spread of Covid-19 in line with this new approach will be informed by sweeping door-to-door screening, the removal of infectious sources to specified isolation sites, the setting up of testing and screening booths in areas of major movements such as malls, transport routes and taxi ranks, the adjustment and intensification of community containment intervention and the sanitising of informal settlements," she said.

Meanwhile, more than 100 people have been arrested for flouting lockdown restrictions. More than 30 road blocks were held in various hotspot areas.

Some of the road blocks were manned by KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala together with MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Bheki Ntuli, MEC for Education, Kwazi Mshengu and eThekwini Mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda.

The Mercury