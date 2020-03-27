PICS: Residents rush to stock up on alcohol before the lockdown

Durban - Despite Police Minister Bheki Cele’s calls for South Africans to stay sober during the 21-day nationwide lockdown, liquor outlets were packed as people rushed to stock up on their favourite tipple. In Durban, Liberty Liquors in Sandile Thusi (Argyle) Road had long queues, almost extending out of the store, while traffic built up outside as vehicles waited for parking spaces. On Wednesday, Cele clarified the security cluster’s regulations for the national lockdown, which included a total ban on the sale and movement of alcohol. “There shall be no movement of liquor from point A to point B. If we find liquor in your boot, that is illegal. That is a crime, which means what you have at your home, you will consume there, not next door. To show that we are serious, if you break these laws or regulations, you will be (jailed for) six months, or (given) a fine, or both.” The previous regulations confined the sale of alcohol at bars, nightclubs, restaurants, liquor stores and taverns to between 9am and 6pm during weekdays and on Saturdays, and between 9am and 1pm on Sundays.

However, during the lockdown, there would be no sale of alcohol allowed, with Cele urging South Africans not to drink during the 21-day lockdown.

The announcement sent South Africans into a frenzy, resulting in many lining up outside liquor outlets just hours before the national shutdown began.

Liberty Liquors manager Mervin Sookoo said they had seen a definite increase in sales ahead of the lockdown as some shelves were visibly empty.

Customer Marlin Naidoo said he had purchased three bottles of whiskey and cider for his wife to enjoy during the lockdown.

“I wasn’t going to buy any alcohol until the police minister announced that we would not be able to buy at all during the 21 days.

“I thought I might as well come and get something in case we feel the need for a drink during these three weeks,” he said.

Another customer, Marty Bloem, said he had come to buy wine.

“We enjoy our wine, so when I heard we would not be able to buy in these next few weeks, I knew I had to stock up today,” Bloem said.

