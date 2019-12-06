Pietermaritzburg has little space left for burials









The Msunduzi Municipality has come under fire for failing to address the shortage of burial space in the KwaZulu-Natal capital. Picture: Pixabay Durban - The Msunduzi Municipality has come under fire for failing to address the shortage of burial space in the KwaZulu-Natal capital. Cemeteries in Pietermaritzburg have reached capacity and there are no new plans on the horizon to build new cemeteries. Three of the city’s cemeteries were either near capacity or had reached capacity. This has led to burial spaces becoming more expensive. One funeral parlour said it was encouraging its clients from rural areas to be buried on the land where they lived. Community members have alleged that spaces were scarce and graves were being dug anywhere there space was available, including next to the road. Minesh Parmanand of the Msunduzi Ratepayers’ Association said: “We have a crisis. People are burying anywhere there is space.

“They are burying next to roads, which is not allowed.

“At the Mountain Rise cemetery, the space was finished a long time ago and yet you see funerals taking place every weekend,” he said.

Sources close to the municipality said the authorities had failed to address the issue.

“They bought land meant to be developed as a cemetery for R20million and overpaid by R14m, and even worse, only part of that land can be developed as a cemetery,” said the source.

Melissa Baker, a director at Baker and Baker Funeral Directors, said they specialised in cremations partly because land had become so expensive and the cemeteries had also become unsafe.

“We still do burials, but for people who already own a family grave. That’s when people have bought a grave, and you can bury two or three people, depending on the cemetery rules and how deep the first grave has been dug.”

Phumlani Njilo, of Induduzo funeral home, said Pietermaritzburg was out of burial space, adding that developing a new site was challenging.

“We tell our clients from rural areas that they should consider being buried there. Burials happen on top of each other, as funeral homes are allocated one small area,” he said.

Attempts to get comment from Msunduzi Municipality were unsuccessful.

The Mercury