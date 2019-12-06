Cemeteries in Pietermaritzburg have reached capacity and there are no new plans on the horizon to build new cemeteries. Three of the city’s cemeteries were either near capacity or had reached capacity.
This has led to burial spaces becoming more expensive. One funeral parlour said it was encouraging its clients from rural areas to be buried on the land where they lived.
Community members have alleged that spaces were scarce and graves were being dug anywhere there space was available, including next to the road.
Minesh Parmanand of the Msunduzi Ratepayers’ Association said: “We have a crisis. People are burying anywhere there is space.