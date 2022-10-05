Please give teachers the recognition they deserve, says National Teachers Union

Durban - National Teachers Union (Natu) president Sibusiso Malinga says there is very little recognition for teachers in South Africa, despite the massive role they play. Speaking to The Mercury on Wednesday as the country joins the rest of the world in observing World Teachers’ Day, Malinga was critical of the conditions that many of the country’s teachers work under, and called on government to do more to improve their working conditions. Some of the challenges noted by the teachers union leader include:

* Lack of safety and security at schools * High number of pupils that each teacher had to attend to, especially in rural areas * Lack of accommodation facilities at many schools.

* Consistent under-resourcing of schools and teacher availability. He stressed that while many professions exist, teachers were key or the country’s growth and development. “We must remember that police officers are to catch wrongdoers, prison warders deal with inmates that have committed crimes. Teachers on the other hand are there to honour the undertaking by the State to have all children of school-going age to be educated, and build the nation. Let us face it, all professionals have to go through a teacher before reaching their levels,” said Malinga.

He warned against the closure of schools that were said to be non-viable, calling on the government to ensure that these were well resourced to avoid the of departure of pupils to rural areas. “We need to bear in mind that a school does not get built in the middle of nowhere, but is located within communities. What needs to be done is that schools that are said to be non-viable should be adequately resourced with the required equipment and teachers, then you will avoid the urban influx,” he said. He insisted that such a move would also help fast-track rural development.

