PMB Hospital’s bigwigs frogmarched out by angry workers

Durban - SENIOR managers at Northdale Hospital in Pietermaritzburg were humiliated and chased out of the hospital building on Tuesday by angry workers who stormed their offices and wrote threatening messages on the hospital’s walls.

The hospital’s chief executive and acting HR manager were frogmarched out of the hospital by the workers.

The two have been at loggerheads with the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) for some time over working conditions.

They have been accused of not listening to workers’ concerns, and the situation came to a head yesterday.

Nehawu secretary in the Harry Gwala region, Mazwi Ngubane, said they would not want the incident at Northdale to be repeated, but he said workers had had enough.