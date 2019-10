Police aim to unroll municipal toilet paper puzzle









METRO police recovered 81 packs of toilet rolls, believed to be eThekwini Municipality property, from a shop in Umgeni Road yesterday. Durban - About 81 packs of municipal-owned toilet paper were confiscated from a shop during a raid by metro police and other officials in Umgeni Road, Durban, on Monday. Two men, believed to be from Ethiopia, were arrested for being in possession of property suspected to be stolen. Metro police said the 81 packs contained 48 toilet rolls each and were believed to be worth R12 000. The police said expired goods were also seized in the raid. The raid formed part of a clean-up operation initiated by the eThekwini metro’s municipal manager Sipho Nzuza.

The operation, which will run until Thursday, will see metro police and other authorities assessing the state of buildings, checking business licences and clamping down on illegal roadside panelbeating and mechanic businesses.

Metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said during the raid, officers found the toilet roll consignment.

“The shop owner was asked to produce the proof of payment but did not. An official from the eThekwini Municipality supply chain office was called to the scene to check the toilet roll consignment. She came with three samples and said the toilet rolls belonged to the municipality.”

Sewpersad said the arrested suspects could not provide any information on where they purchased the toilet rolls.

He added that last week, police recovered 329kg of heavy-duty electric cable which belonged to the municipality, from a tavern in KwaMashu.

He said no suspects were arrested but it was confirmed that the cable belonged to the municipality.

EThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the city was concerned about municipal- owned property being found in private businesses. “We’ll conduct our investigation to ascertain how those toilet rolls ended up in that retailer.

“If this is true, it borders on nothing but criminality. Action will be taken against anyone of our own found to be responsible for this illicit behaviour,” said Mayisela.

The Mercury