Police Minister Bheki Cele to visit Gqeberha after taxis, cars set alight

Police Ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba said on Wednesday, violence broke out in Durban Road in Korsten, following a motor vehicle accident involving a taxi and a sedan believed to belong to a local businessman.

DURBAN - Police Minister Bheki Cele and Deputy Minister of Police Cassel Mathale are set to visit Gqeberha today following violence and destruction of property.

Themba said police investigations showed the incident led to the torching of several vehicles and property.

“According to police reports, alleged retaliation between the local businessmen and taxi drivers ensued, resulting in eight taxis being set alight, two taxis were damaged and a civilian vehicle was also set alight. No injuries were reported,” she said.

She added the Police Ministry and senior SAPS officials would travel to the area and receive a full report from the provincial SAPS management on this incident as well as the spate of murders that took place in the Walmer Township over the weekend.