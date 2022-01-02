Police shoot man cutting murdered girlfriend’s stomach open in Inanda

DURBAN – The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating a case of death due to police action, after a man allegedly attempted to attack a policeman who discovered him cutting open the stomach of his murdered girlfriend on New Year’s Day in Inanda. Ipid’s acting national spokesperson Grace Langa said the 34-year-old man went to visit his girlfriend at the room she rented in C37 Zambia Amaoti in Inanda on New Year’s Day.

She said Inanda SAPS were called to the scene after the man stabbed his girlfriend. Langa said when police officers arrived at the scene, they found the suspect cutting his girlfriend’s stomach open. “He cut open her stomach and took out the intestines,” she said.

Ipid described the actions as those of someone who was conducting a post mortem on the body. “The police tried to stop the suspect, but he attacked the police officers, who then shot at him,” said Langa. The suspect died on the scene, she said.

Ipid found three 9mm empty cartridges on the scene, a knife as well as the deceased’s body. Langa said Ipid is investigating the incident. She said neither the full name of the deceased woman nor the family of the deceased are known at this time, as only her bank cards were found.