DURBAN - A shortage of bullets at shooting ranges affiliated to police stations in KwaZulu-Natal could see police officers exposed to danger, even disarmed. At least three officers who spoke to The Mercury have confirmed that they were turned away from shooting ranges due to the shortage.

Speaking anonymously, a police detective said they were told they needed to buy their own bullets, which was unlawful.

The officer explained that they had to undergo firearm competency tests to retain their state-issued firearms.

“Every year, we are given dates for each cluster, station and member who needs to be tested. We are given ammunition that is supplied by the state.

“Each officer goes with his 9mm firearm which he uses every day, an R5 rifle and a shotgun. We are required to be competent to handle each firearm for operational duties,” he said.

The officer said they are given 10 to 50 rounds between the three firearms.

“If you are found to be competent, you are given your permit and it is renewed after one year. If you are found incompetent, then there are a series of re-shoots and, if you are still unable to pass, your firearm is taken away and you are not allowed out on the road.

“You are then put on a course where you are trained to use a firearm,” he said.

The policeman said the bullets used by SAPS were not necessarily found in shops. “We cannot just go and buy them on our own. You need to be licensed to have that type of ammunition. We could go out and buy the bullets, but it would be unlawful.

“We are concerned that if we end up in a shoot-out and are on the road with firearms - without a valid competency certificate - it is another can of worms that would be opened,” he said.

Member of the parliamentary police portfolio committee Dianne Kohler Barnard said the issue of ammunition shortages was first brought to light in 2017.

“Suddenly, there were officers who had their firearms confiscated because they had no competency certificate, because there was no ammunition to allow them to take the test. Catch 22.

“The situation of shortages is not new - stations recently reported that they have no DNA kits. Kits have now been taken from the training colleges to supply the stations,” she said.

Kohler Barnard said it was imperative for police officers to practise at shooting ranges to keep their skills sharp. But oversight visits had revealed that seldom was practice allowed more than once a year.

“In some instances, the training sessions were cancelled. I would be surprised if they could hit the broad side of a barn,” Kohler Barnard said.

She said in 2017 the shortage was referred to as a “short-term challenge” but, like the DNA kits, the shortage of ammunition was a crisis.

“The Firearms Control Regulations provides for at least one practice session per year. Without practice, officers fail the test. Without the test they have no licence and may as well sit behind a desk.

“I have been informed that there has been no replenishment of the SAPS 9mm ammunition stockpile for years.”

Kohler Barnard questioned the levels of competency annually. A leaked memo five years ago revealed that 27000 officers had failed their firearms proficiency test.

“At that stage, I revealed that at the slow pace they were eventually passing, it would take eight years for that group of 27000 officers to pass,” Barnard said.

Dr Johan Burger of the Institute for Security Studies urged police to take up the matter with management.

“The responsibility lies with the commanders to ensure that there is ammunition to meet the requirements.

“This could come back to bite them. These officers will not meet the requirements to be issued with a firearm and will not be able to carry out their duties.

“Officers need to escalate the matter through the chain of command,” he said.

SAPS management had not responded to a request for comment at the time of publication.

