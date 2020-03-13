Policeman injured in Pietermaritzburg shootout between cops and hijackers

Durban - A police officer was injured in a shoot out between members of the Pietermaritzburg Flying Squad and a gang of suspected hijackers in the area of Kwanyavu on Friday.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said officers received information about a vehicle that had been hijacked in PMB.

"They proceeded to Chitshana area in Kwanyavu where a vehicle was spotted. When the suspect’s saw the police officers, they abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene on foot. Whilst the police officers were at the scene there was a shoot-out. A police officer was injured on the arm and a suspect was also injured. The hijacked vehicle was recovered. Three suspects aged between 41 and 50 were placed under arrest," Mbele said.

She added that three licensed firearms were confiscated from the gang and will be sent for further investigation.

"They will be profiled to check if they are linked to a carjacking case where a victim was robbed of his vehicle last night while at Westgate in Pietermaritzburg. It is alleged that the victim was standing outside his vehicle with the keys still in the ignition and was chatting to a friend when a vehicle stopped next to his vehicle," Mbele said.