Entrepreneur Patrick Gwala shines Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom’s shoes at his small business site at the Durban International Convention Centre recently. Marlan Padayachee GreenGold Media

DURBAN - Patrick Gwala, the founder of Umnswenko Exclusive Shoe Shine, developed a love of shoes at a young age when he learnt the craft of cobbling at the feet of his grandfather in Umzinto. But it was only after Gwala, 27, matriculated from Sihle High School in 2010 and worked in a part-time job in a furniture store that he decided to take the leap from the formal sector into the informal sector to set up his small business.

“My grandpa taught me how to fix a shoe and soccer boots, and I thought let me try to open a business on the streets,” he said.

Gwala opened his business at Durban Station repairing and polishing commuters’ shoes in 2013. He then enlisted the help of an acquaintance to help him write a business proposal to take his venture to the next level.

Gwala approached the management of the Durban International Convention Centre with his business proposal, which included setting up two sites in the centre where he would offer a shoe repair and polishing service to delegates and other visitors.

“I did some research and found that there seemed to be only one man offering this service in KwaZulu-Natal, at the Moses Mabhida Stadium. I decided that there is no competition and that this is my shot,” Gwala said.

The Durban ICC accepted his proposal and offered him space to trade.

“I took a small personal loan and bought two leather chairs which I set up for customers in the ICC where they can sit like a king. Our clients love our service and keep coming back to us,” Gwala said.

He employs three staff.

Gwala’s vision for the future includes opening a retail shoe store that will stock a range of his handcrafted shoes.

THE MERCURY