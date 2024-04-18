Political Parties sign conduct pledge for intimidation-free elections

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) called on political parties in KwaZulu-Natal, who on Wednesday signed the Code of Conduct, to abide by the electoral laws and to allow South Africans to vote with dignity and respect at next month’s national and general elections. Parties signed the document, pledging to every citizen in the country that they are dedicated to maintaining a democratic process that is respectful, fair and peaceful.

There will be more than 44 000 electoral staff in KZN for the elections, with 4 974 voting stations available. At the elections, voters will be faced with three ballots and voters will only be allowed to cast their ballot at a different voting station if they have provided the IEC with prior notification. The electoral body’s chairperson, Mosotho Moepya, said while they expected a robust campaign by parties, they also expected tolerance towards democratic activity, free political campaigning and open public debate.

“As leaders you have a responsibility of guiding our nation towards a vision of peace and tranquillity. “It requires all of us to pause and think about the responsibility we have to the future and generations of this country that we must serve at a time such as this.” Moepya said upholding the provisions of the Code of Conduct reinforced democratic values such as tolerance, respect for diversity and the peaceful resolution of disputes.

“These values are essential for the functioning of a healthy democracy and for the fostering of trust between citizens and elected representatives. “We know that political violence and intimidation can undermine the integrity of electoral processes and deter citizens from exercising their right to vote. By complying with the code, political parties help prevent such incidents and contribute to a peaceful electoral environment.” Provincial police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said 17 000 police officers will be deployed in the province during this year’s elections.

“If you violate the law, if you break the law, ours is to enforce,” he told party leaders. ANC provincial chairperson Siboniso Duma said the IEC continues to play a critical role in strengthening democracy. He said the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini had advocated for peace and unity in the province which was once known as a hotbed of political violence.

“Political intolerance has been transformed to create a new spirit of open but peaceful competition and co-operation. Having peaceful, free and fair elections will not only be a huge boost for our democracy, but will present a good image of this province and South Africa as a whole,” Duma said. DA premier candidate Chris Pappas said party leaders must set an example for supporters by conducting themselves in a manner that “upholds dignity and promotes tolerance, even in competition”. “This includes conducting ourselves with respect in our roles in government and in legislatures. We must not forget that whether on the political field or as mayors, MECs or leaders of parties, we have a responsibility to foster a non-racial country that values diversity and upholds the rule of law. This includes on all platforms, whether debates, in councils: whichever mic we are speaking into.”

IFP premier candidate Thami Ntuli said democracy had matured and the levels of political violence had decreased when compared with the period prior to the 1994 elections. “People are becoming impatient with our government and the IEC’s registration processes have revealed the high number of new registered voters. “We pledge our commitment to conduct ourselves in a manner that will uphold the Constitution of the republic.”

EFF provincial leader Mongezi Twala said the party has related to its supporters the importance of peaceful campaigning during the election period. “We are confident that we will execute this with maximum discipline and in the event where members have breached the IEC’s code of conduct, we will not hesitate to take the necessary action against them,” Twala said. MK Party premier candidate Nhlanhla Ngidi said the party stands for peace and good governance