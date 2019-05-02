DURBAN - Tributes have been pouring in for Midlands snake catcher Zane Barnard after he died in a car accident while responding to a snake sighting in Cato Ridge on Monday. Barnard was travelling on the D534 back road between Umlaas Road and Lynfield Park when he allegedly lost control of his car and it rolled.

Fellow snake catcher Byron Zimmerman said he referred the job to Barnard, as he was not available to respond to the call from a farm in Cato Ridge.

Zimmerman said that within 25 minutes, he received a call from the farmer to hear that Barnard’s car had rolled.

He said he was called to the scene of the accident to check if any boxes Barnard was carrying contained any snakes and if they were secure.

“There was one snake in his vehicle.

“It was a medium-sized black mamba from a previous job and it was secure. We snake catchers normally have snakes in containers in our vehicles as we don’t always get home before call outs.”

He said Barnard had a passion for snakes and would always make himself available to assist people.

On Facebook, Ree Maharaj wrote, “a wonderful man gone too soon and a huge loss to our community and the snake community”.

Erica Jolliffe Abrahams wrote, “such a shock”. “Rest in peace Zane we are going to miss you tremendously. What a wonderful, kind gentleman.”

A contributor to a Montrose community Facebook group wrote, “it is with deep sadness that we share our beloved local snake catcher, Zane Barnard, has passed away”.

“You will be sorely missed.”

