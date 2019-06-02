Durban port Picture: Supplied.

DURBAN - After an extended delay of several years, the Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) has given the nod to the reintroduction of the in-water hull cleaning of ships in port. Various marine organisms attach themselves to the hull of a “host” ship, which then require periodic cleaning as this impedes the ship’s performance. As a result ships burn more fuel and create more carbon emissions, which is the current big “no-no” of shipping.

However, the old practice of cleaning hulls in-water, ie while alongside a berth as opposed to a dry dock environment, meant that marine organisms cleaned off largely fell into the waters of the harbour.

This amounted to introducing foreign species into local waters, often to the detriment of the local species and sometimes - as with the case of zebra mussels in the Mississippi - has had a disastrous effects on that environment.

Transnet followed a worldwide trend of banning such cleaning methods, but this is gradually coming back into favour, provided steps are taken to prevent the animal life being removed from the ship’s hull from entering the waters of the harbours.

Transnet said last week that it would introduce in-water hull cleaning for permit-holding service providers at all South African ports.

The change in policy comes from pressure from the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) to help vessels meet new regulations requiring improvements in fuel efficiency and the reduction of carbon emissions by January 1.

The TNPA’s environmental manager at the Port of Durban, Simphiwe Mazibuko, said that the TNPA’s decision to offer hull cleaning in its ports in response to market demand was influenced by significant advances in hull-cleaning technology, which minimise the spread of alien species during the cleaning process.

Mazibuko said that strict environmental monitoring of all hull-cleaning activities will ensure that deviations are picked up early and strict interventions will be implemented, “even if it means cancelling a permit of a non-compliant service provider”.

THE MERCURY