Transporters say there are still major delays at the Port of Durban despite interventions by the Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA). TNPA said that the influx of trucks into the Port of Durban has led to it announcing a R233million investment to rehabilitate roads at the port.

Chris Moodley, director of freight company KZN Customs Clearing and Forwarding, said they had been engaging with Transnet for a long time now on the issues they faced. “Management promised to make changes but failed dismally to improve their services. “It’s always the same excuse – equipment challenges. What happened to the R47billion bailout plan approved in December? Where are these parts and new equipment three months down the line?” he questioned.

Another transporter, who did not want to be named for fear of reprisals, said transporters spent hours trying to secure a truck booking at the port. “After spending more than 12 hours trying to secure a truck booking, transporters spend another 12 hours to get serviced at Durban Container Terminals. Why do trucks have to wait this long to get serviced?” Norton Rose Fulbright director and Master Mariner Malcolm Hartwell said there are several container berths empty within the port which suggested that the problem is not with berthing, but with clearing containers out of the port.

“This observation would align with the trucking companies that continue to complain that they have experienced several years of delays in getting access to the container terminals to deliver or fetch containers.” Hartwell added that there was no doubt that Transnet is responsible for the congestion. “They determine the processes to be followed and provide the personnel and equipment for unloading trucks, placing containers in the stack, loading the containers on to ships, discharging others into the stack and then dispatching them by road.”

Hartwell said the rehabilitation of the road system will help. “The problem, however, is not with potholes and narrow roads. “The problem lies with clearing trucks in and out of the terminal and unloading and loading the containers efficiently. The container volumes that have been handled over the last decade are completely in line with predictions.

“Transnet cannot now state that this was an unexpected development. “They have known for years about the volumes that they need to be handling and have done very little to plan for those volumes. They are now applying short-term fixes such as upgrading the roads and creating inland depots which will help reduce the congestion but will not solve the problem,” said Hartwell. Acting TNPA port manager for the Port of Durban, Nkumbuzi Ben-Mazwi, said that the port was a crucial contributor to the South African economy, handling approximately 60% of the country’s total container volumes.

“Most of the container volumes handled are moved through the Southern road network of the port and over the years the influx of trucks entering the port has substantially increased. The intensified surge has led to the deterioration of the overall road infrastructure.” Ben-Mazwi said embarking on the road rehabilitation project will ensure that they deliver on their mandate of providing port infrastructure to ensure the port’s efficient functioning as the economic gateway to the South African economy.