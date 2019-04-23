The uMgeni River. Picture by Aubrey Welsh

DURBAN - Calls for assistance were made by Port St Johns residents on social media yesterday as they reported that low-­lying areas had been flooded by heavy rains. A Facebook group, Community of Port St Johns, Wild Coast, posted that low-lying areas of the Eastern Cape town had been flooded and Green’s Farm may have to be evacuated.

The leader of the UDM, Bantu Holomisa, also posted pictures of the flooding on social media and appealed for help for the residents.

“Port St Johns community is calling for rescue teams. SANDF, please jump in,” Holomisa posted.

SABC news reported that hundreds of people had sought refuge in a town hall after fleeing their flooded homes.

It was reported that local businesses were providing the flood victims with food and other supplies.

Meanwhile, the Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs department in KwaZulu-Natal said it was still awaiting a report on the damage from the heavy rains and thunderstorms that were experienced over parts of the province since Thursday.

Damage had been reported in ­Ballito and uMhlanga.

Looking ahead to this week’s weather for KZN, SA Weather Service forecaster Thandiwe Gumede said: “From Sunday into today (Monday), we have had an alert for heavy rains that might lead to localised flooding for most southern parts, as well as the Midlands and along the coastal regions,” she said.

She said that over a 24-hour period, Margate had recorded 77mm of rainfall, while Port Shepstone had received 100mm.

THE MERCURY