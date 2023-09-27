Poultry association, KZN farmers concerned about avian flu

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal farmers and the South African Poultry Association (Sapa) have raised concern about the avian flu outbreak that has seen millions of chickens culled, mainly in Gauteng and the Western Cape. The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development (DALRRD) has announced steps it is taking in response to the outbreak.

Reggie Ngcobo, spokesperson for the DALRRD, said South Africa was dealing with several highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5 and H7 outbreaks. “Up to September 21, a total of 50 HPAI H7 outbreaks and 10 HPAI H5 outbreaks were reported. Gauteng is the hardest hit with regards to the HPAI H7 outbreaks.” Ngcobo added that the reported number of chickens that died was 107 705. “The reported number of chickens culled is 1 318 521. Based on these reported figures, there has been a total loss of 1 426 226 chickens.”

He said the Western Cape was hardest hit with regards to the HPAI H5 outbreaks, with seven reported outbreaks. “The other three HPAI H5 outbreaks are within KZN. The reported number of chickens that died is 98 249 “The reported number of chickens culled is 1 156 283. Based on these reported figures, there has been a total loss of 1 254 532 chickens. The number of newly detected H7 and H5 PCR positive farms is increasing, and industry is thus requested to ensure the utmost biosecurity on poultry farms to reduce the risk of introduction.”

Ngcobo added that the department had facilitated the importation of fertile eggs for the broiler industry, and a similar request for the table eggs would be considered if received. “The department met with vaccine registration regulators and the agreement reached is that the registration of vaccines will be fast-tracked.” Sapa CEO Izaak Breitenbach said the outbreak was the worst in recent years.

“South Africa has had three outbreaks – in 2017, 2021 and now in 2023. This is the worst outbreak of the three, with in excess of 5 million commercial layer birds culled and in excess of 2.5 million broiler breeders culled.” Breitenbach added that with the vast numbers of birds culled, there would be an impact on supply, and there was a shortage of eggs, and a shortage of chicken meat was expected. “The quantum of the shortage in chicken meat is hard to predict since an increase in imports from Brazil, the US and some EU countries is predicted. Various companies have applied for fertile egg imports to alleviate the situation and Sapa is in full support of the process to limit shortages in poultry meat.”