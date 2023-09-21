Durban - Msunduzi Municipality mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla says former Richmond mayor Andrew Ragavaloo will be remembered for his contribution in laying the foundations for local government structures. He was paying tribute to the former mayor following the news of his death on Thursday.

While details of his death were not immediately available, Thebolla noted that the former mayor had been battling ill health. He said Ragavaloo was one of the brave leaders in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands who remained firm and committed to the ANC at the height of violence in the area. “Ragavaloo was a member and the leader of the ANC in Richmond during a very difficult period when people were getting killed because of their political affiliation and he served the organisation under such circumstances with dignity,” said Thebolla, who is also ANC Moses Mabhida Region chairperson, under which Richmond falls.

He also recalled how Richmond Municipality under Ragavaloo won accolades in the ANC for performing well when compared to other municipalities. “There were times during the January 8 celebrations where Richmond received a number of awards, which was not a mean feat considering that they were competing with other branches and municipalities across the country. “So indeed his contribution will be missed by both the ANC and local government as a structure because of the role that he played,” Thebolla continued.