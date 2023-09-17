Premature for Majodina to address the media on NDZ, says analyst

Durban – Political analyst Dr Zamo Mbandlwa said the ANC will not rush into a decision on taking action against Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma after she was absent from Parliament on the impeachment vote against Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. ANC Chief Whip in Parliament, Pemmy Majodina on Monday said Dlamini Zuma did not send a letter of apology and she would write to the party’s Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula, to demand that action be taken against her.

However, supporters of Dlamini Zuma said she had every intention to attend the National Assembly sitting, where MPs voted to suspend Mkhwebane, but did not attend due to ill-health. A total of 318 MPs voted in favour of the motion to remove Mkhwebane, but 43 were against the bid. The resolution of the National Assembly will now be referred to President Cyril Ramaphosa for Mkhwebane’s removal, in accordance with the provisions of Section 194 of the Constitution.

Immediately after the Parliamentary vote, Majodina said: “Her absence today was a shock to me. She has no apology and no permission to be absent. I can account for others, I know their whereabouts. I don’t know the whereabouts of Mama Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and as I usually do, I am packaging the report and sending it to the secretary-general’s office. It’s high time that they act. It’s enough.” Dlamini Zuma was one of four MPs who had defied party instructions in December last year to oppose adoption of the section 89 report recommending an impeachment process for President Cyril Ramaphosa, and defied the party again in a vote this year on the creation of an ad hoc committee to look into the scandal. Mbandlwa said it would be interesting to see how the ANC will deal with this matter as the ANC is a very old political party and they do not use emotions when making decisions.

“Some will have predetermined outcomes of the matter but the ANC will sit down and make a decision. Next year we have elections so the party will not want to be divided further and they are trying for a united front while campaigning. “To discipline her in a harsh way might affect the ANC on the ground.” Mbandlwa said the ANC has structures and it was premature for Majodina to address the media.