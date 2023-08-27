Private security company recovers hijacked vehicle after tip-off from social media post

Durban – Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) recovered an alleged hijacked vehicle in Cornubia after a tip-off from a social media post. Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram said the vehicle was taken during a robbery where employees were held up at a service station in Verulam, North of Durban on Saturday night.

Balram said that three men held up employees in the store and stole an undisclosed amount of cash. “A silver Hyundai i20 was taken during a robbery at a Verulam service station. Members of Reaction Unit South Africa were dispatched to the service station at approximately 20.16. On arrival, it was established that three men robbed the store and hijacked a vehicle from a patron.” Balram added that one shot was fired which struck the passenger door.

“The driver was forced out of the vehicle which the suspects sped off in.” Vehicle stolen in Verulam and recovered by Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) in Cornubia. Picture: Rusa

According to Balram, the information was immediately circulated on the Rusa Facebook page. "Rusa, thereafter, received a tip-off that the sought-after vehicle was abandoned on an unpaved road in Cornubia – KZN. Reaction officers proceeded to the location and recovered the car."

In a separate incident earlier in this month, ‘The Mercury’ reported that Mi7 National Group recovered a vehicle in Church Street which was hijacked from the Townhill area, outside Pietermaritzburg in the early hours of Saturday morning. Mi7 said that just after midnight they were contacted by a Townhill resident reporting the incident. “Mi7 Armed Response units were immediately dispatched to the location given, and found a man who was in distress. The man said he was hijacked by three men. A description of the vehicle, a white Audi, was obtained and circulated among Mi7 reaction officers.”