Probe into ‘sale’ of teaching post at KZN school

Durban - An investigation has been instituted into allegation that teacher posts were being “sold” at a northern KwaZulu-Natal primary school. The KZN Education Department confirmed the investigation yesterday after IFP Member of the Provincial Legislature (MPL) Thembeni Madlopha-Mthethwa raised the matter during a sitting of the house last week.

Madlopha-Mthethwa said it had been alleged by a school governing body (SGB) member that the primary school’s principal acquired his job by offering a bribe of three cattle and R120 000 in cash to the SGB members. It was also alleged the post of a deputy principal had been sold for R80 000. The KZN Department of Education said it would take action once an investigation report with recommendations was tabled. In a similar incident earlier this year, the department suspended a principal of a primary school in Pinetown who allegedly took a bribe from an unemployed teacher to secure a teaching post.

“The allegations of bribery, tender fraud and selling of teacher posts levelled against the employees of the department are very serious and deeply concerning seeing that so much effort has been put into capacitating our employees and SGB members to carry out their duties,” said the department. The department said the advertising and filling of posts should be done diligently in order to ensure that the most suitably qualified personnel occupied the relevant positions. “Failing to do so would not only rob the qualifying candidate, but robs the entire schooling system of the best-skilled employees who would have immensely contributed to the development of learners.”

The department warned those who collude and engage in fraudulent behaviour to refrain from such behaviour or face the consequences. “The department calls upon any persons with information to come forth as investigations into this matter proceed, so that such incidents are nipped in the bud and the perpetrators are held to account for their actions,” it said. National Teachers’ Union (Natu) president Sibusiso Malinga said the sale of teacher posts was a disgrace which compromised the noble profession and robbed the department of the best educators.

Teaching and learning was negatively impacted as the selection processes were just formalities, he said. “Incompetent persons get jobs, and they fail to impart knowledge to poor learners. Most of our schools are led by deployees, not employees. “If you are deployed, no matter how incompetent you are, you get the job. Cadre deployment is rotting our schools to the core,” he said.

The rights of pupils were no longer prioritised, he said, and advised that investigations into these cases must be fair. Thirona Moodley, of the National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa), said they were aware of the allegations, which were a reality in many schools across the province. This had also become a business for many individuals who approached applicants for payment in order for them to get posts, she said.

“Sadly this will result in incompetent persons being appointed to schools. Poor leadership will result in the school being disadvantaged,” she said. She said the union believed that the best person must be appointed to the job. “SGBs must be aware that corruption is a criminal offence. The unions do observe these processes, however the ground work by the corrupt individuals is done well in advance.