Durban - The youth office attached to the eThekwini Municipality mayor has announced that a programme to help young people get their driving licences is going to get off the ground soon. About 150 young people will benefit in the pilot phase of this project that is being driven by the office of mayor Mxolisi Kaunda.

Nokuthula Hlophe from the mayor’s Youth Development Office spoke on the importance of the programme recently. She was speaking on the City’s communication platform, eThekwini Matters. “The mayor has spoken at length in various community outreach programmes, saying that he will be launching this, and we are here to say it's coming very soon. It's going to be looking at benefiting 150 or more young people as a start as this is a pilot programme,” she said. She added that this was a form of assistance, saying they had engaged the City’s Human Capital Unit to find out the nature that the impact of being without a driving licence had on job prospects. They learned that many youths lost out on opportunities because they did not have a licence.