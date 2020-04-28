Proudly SA launches digital platform for local mask manufacturers

Durban - Proudly South African has launched an online portal where people can buy masks from local manufacturers, providing a much needed boost for the local market. Residents will be able to log onto a site and select their province and choose from a directory of local businesses. The portal was launched last week. As the country prepares to enter Level 4 of the lockdown, residents are urged to wear masks when leaving the house. The National Department of Health therefore recommends that everyone in South Africa should wear a cloth face-mask (also known as a non-medical mask) when in public. Commuters travelling in taxis and other forms of public transport, as well as people spending time in spaces where physical distancing is difficult to practice, are particularly encouraged to wear cloth face-masks. Proudly SA CEO, Eustace Mashimbye, said is was imperative that we supported our local businesses, who had the capacity to produce sufficient masks to meet the country’s needs.

"This initiative is an effort to support a sector of our economy that is able to meet the current pressing demand for face masks, which we have been called on to wear in order to support government’s efforts to combat the spread of Covid-19," he said.

All companies listed on the site have confirmed with the clothing bargaining council that they are genuine manufacturers producing locally made fabric masks, supporting local jobs and operating under conditions that promote the health and safety of workers, among other things.

How beautiful are these #facemasks from @oumatema @plus_fab available on #buylocal Mask Portal https://t.co/8sRkqQ0iHj @SACTWU @the_dti @PresidencyZA #buylocaltocreatejobs pic.twitter.com/YrBgzfiFQG

— Proudly South African (@ProudlySA) April 26, 2020

In order to help consumers select masks, the portal also provides a link to fabric mask guidelines published by the DTIC.The site links corporate buyers with producers of masks.

In order to help consumers select masks, the portal also provides a link to fabric mask guidelines published by the DTIC. The site links corporate buyers with producers of masks.

It is hoped that companies, which are currently using or issuing medical grade masks to workers, will consider making them available to services on the frontline fighting the Covid-19 pandemic and purchase these alternative, approved masks for their workers.

The site displays the details of the manufacturer, pictures of the masks, the company’s production capacity per week and unit costs. It advances local manufacturing and jobs over imports, and provides for the consumer interest with price, as well as product transparency.

Any company not complying with these requirements and others will be removed from the site.

All manufacturers are required to register before they appear on the site. For more information, log onto https://www.proudlysa.co.za/

Guidelines for wearing a face mask

Cloth face-masks need to be worn and cleaned properly

The face-mask must cover the nose and mouth completely

Face-masks should not be lowered when speaking, coughing or sneezing.

How the properly use a cloth mask

It is very important that cloth masks are used correctly. Incorrect use might result in users putting themselves at risk of spreading Covid-19.

Only use a mask that has been washed and ironed

Wash your hands before putting the mask on

Place the mask with the correct side facing your face, and ensure that it covers both your nose and mouth properly

Tie the strings behind your head, or if you are using elastic bands, make sure these are tight.

Make sure it fits well. Move it around to get the best fit. Never touch the cloth part.

Once you have put on the mask, DO NOT TOUCH YOUR FACE again until you take it off

When you take it off, undo the ties, and carefully fold the mask inside out, hold it by the strings/elastic and place the mask in a container reserved for washing the cloth mask.

Wash your hands thoroughly and dry before doing anything else

Wash cloth masks with warm soapy water and iron when dry

You must have at least two cloth masks per person so you will be able to wash one and have a clean one ready for use

Masks should be washed with soap and hot water, rinsed thoroughly and ironed.



The Mercury