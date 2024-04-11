PSA calls for transparency in the recruitment of unemployed doctors

The Public Servants Association (PSA) said the perseverance and resilience of unemployed doctors who have been campaigning for the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health to make positions available to them has paid off after the department advertised 120 positions this week. This comes after a group of determined unemployed doctors picketed and slept outside the department’s headquarters at the Natalia building in Pietermaritzburg.

In a statement on Thursday, the PSA welcomed the long-awaited advertisement of the positions. “This milestone is a testament to the perseverance and resilience of unemployed doctors who have tirelessly advocated for these opportunities, often demonstrating their commitment through picketing, and sleeping outside the Department of Health’s offices. It serves as a powerful reminder that unity can overcome any obstacle,” said PSA spokesperson Mlungisi Ndlovu. Doctor Pamela Jali, a member of the ad hoc committee for the unemployed doctors, said in a “Mercury” report on Thursday that the eight-day sit-in had been successful.

“The sit-in was a success because prior to it, our grievances were not met. Attempts to contact the Department of Health were made via emails and phone calls but the meeting was only confirmed following the sit-in,” said Jali. However, Ndlovu said these advertisements are just the beginning. “The PSA urges the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health to ensure transparency throughout the recruitment and selection process,” he said

Ndlovu said it is imperative to appoint highly competent recruitment specialists and panels to expedite the shortlisting process within two weeks to prevent last-minute screening of applications. “The primary focus is on unemployed doctors from KwaZulu-Natal who have completed their community service, ensuring that they are placed in facilities where their expertise is most needed. This will alleviate the burden on overworked doctors and other health-care workers,” he said. According to the association, the challenge lies in the department’s inconsistency with its recruitment and selection processes.

“Whilst contract workers have been absorbed, the department has failed to also absorb unemployed doctors who are eager to contribute to the health-care system. The PSA further urges the department to advertise the other more than 2 000 vacancies in the department,” said Ndlovu. The PSA urged the department to prioritise the completion of the updating of organisational structures and swiftly fill the remaining vacancies to alleviate the strain on health-care workers and improve service delivery. “The outdated structure impedes effective service delivery and exacerbates the workload of employees. With more than 2 000 vacancies remaining, employees are struggling under the weight of excessive workloads,” said Ndlovu.