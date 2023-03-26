Pump failure causes disruption of water supply to parts of oThongathi

Durban - eThekwini Municipality said the City was aware of the interruption of water supply to parts of oThongathi on Sunday In a statement, municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela, said the City was aware of the interruption of water supply in some parts of oThongathi supplied by the Emona and Metcalf reservoirs.

Mayisela said the interruption was due to failure of the pumps to fill these reservoirs. “Technical teams are working to repair the pumps, however, the damage is severe,” he said. He said as a result of the damage, two reservoirs had an inadequate supply of water, resulting in intermittent water services to both reservoirs.

“Technicians are also on site at the Metcalf Reservoir. They have identified leaks which are being repaired as soon as they are discovered,” said Mayisela. The City said areas that were supplied by these two reservoirs were affected. These include Vanrova, Metcalf, Gandhi Hill, oThongathi Central, Plein Street, Watson Highway, Brake Village, and oThongathi CBD.

“While the City is working tirelessly to attend to the problem, water tankers are being dispatched to affected areas. The Municipality apologises for the inconvenience caused,” said Mayisela. Meanwhile, on Saturday, the municipality notified residents from Ntuzuma and KwaDabeka of interruption of water supply on Saturday and possibly on Sunday. “The municipality would like to notify the public of the interruption of water supply in Ntuzuma and KwaDabeka areas on Saturday 25 March and possibly Sunday 26 March.