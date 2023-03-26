Pump failure causes disruption of water supply to parts of oThongathi

Durban - eThekwini Municipality said the City was aware of the interruption of water supply to parts of oThongathi on Sunday
In a statement, municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela, said the City was aware of the interruption of water supply in some parts of oThongathi supplied by the Emona and Metcalf reservoirs.
Mayisela said the interruption was due to failure of the pumps to fill these reservoirs.
“Technical teams are working to repair the pumps, however, the damage is severe,” he said.
He said as a result of the damage, two reservoirs had an inadequate supply of water, resulting in intermittent water services to both reservoirs.
Police hunt for gunmen who killed 5 in suspected taxi-related hit in oThongathi
Five dead and several injured in shootings in oThongathi, Glenwood
Resin company south of Durban stops part of its operation to keep 1.7m Nile monitor lizard safe from harm
Mercedes driver apprehended after allegedly stealing R1 600 fuel from PMB petrol station
“Technicians are also on site at the Metcalf Reservoir. They have identified leaks which are being repaired as soon as they are discovered,” said Mayisela.
The City said areas that were supplied by these two reservoirs were affected.
These include Vanrova, Metcalf, Gandhi Hill, oThongathi Central, Plein Street, Watson Highway, Brake Village, and oThongathi CBD.
“While the City is working tirelessly to attend to the problem, water tankers are being dispatched to affected areas. The Municipality apologises for the inconvenience caused,” said Mayisela.
Meanwhile, on Saturday, the municipality notified residents from Ntuzuma and KwaDabeka of interruption of water supply on Saturday and possibly on Sunday.
“The municipality would like to notify the public of the interruption of water supply in Ntuzuma and KwaDabeka areas on Saturday 25 March and possibly Sunday 26 March.
“The interruption is due to the Umgeni Midmar Dam Treatment Works which was down and affected the water reservoirs. The two areas are serviced by the Cato Ridge Reservoir which only started working at 17:00 on Thursday 23 March,” said the City.
For more information regarding water supply, contact the toll-free number 080 311 1111 or use the eThekwini Water and Sanitation WhatsApp number 073 1483 477. Alternatively, email: [email protected]