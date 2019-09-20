Durban - Pupils at Reunion Secondary School in Isipingo yesterday disrupted classes and destroyed school infrastructure to protest against the employment of a new acting principal. The pupils destroyed desks and chairs, broke toilet sinks, windows and doors after the announcement that the school’s deputy principal had been appointed acting headmaster of the south Durban school.

It is alleged that pupils were angry when they heard that the principal was retiring at the end of October.

One of the students, who asked not to be named, told The Mercury they did not want the new acting principal because he was confiscating their cellphones.

“We don’t want Mr Mnguni to be the acting principal because he is taking our cellphones,” he said.

The chairperson of the school governing body (SGB), Joshua Zuma, confirmed the appointment of the acting principal had triggered a protest.

“We had a meeting on Tuesday with the teachers and the SGB to appoint the acting principal because our principal is retiring at the end of next month,” said Zuma.

He said interviews were conducted on Tuesday and after the appointment all the participants were asked to sign papers, stating everything that happened during the interviews would be kept confidential. “We don’t know who told the pupils. On Wednesday morning they started breaking sinks in the toilets, breaking windows and breaking school equipment,” he said.

Zuma said the SGB had a meeting with pupils to inform them they had withdrawn the appointment and the interview process would be revisited.

“We spoke with the pupils and decided to withdraw the appointment, we will do new interviews,” he said.

Education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said at an urgent meeting with the SGB, the pupils’ representatives had been given an opportunity to voice reasons for their discontent.

“The SGB decided they would revisit the process undertaken on Tuesday based on the technicalities raised by the site committee (group representing educators).The principal, SGB, Representative Council for Learners, and the circuit manager then proceeded to the staff room to address staff members.

“The principal informed the staff of the decision and the programme for the remaining two days. They then proceeded to the assembly to address the pupils.

“The pupils agreed to write their remaining papers,” said Mahlambi.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed the incident.

“Isipingo police attended the incident and found the pupils leaving the premises. No case was opened.”

