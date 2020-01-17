Ekhamanzi Primary School and Mphelandaba High School are across the Khamanzi River from the rural Khamanzi Mission near Seven Oaks where the children live.
Despite their challenge having been highlighted in a media report almost seven years ago when the Education Department said it would investigate the matter, the school’s former and current employees were yesterday still pleading for a bridge to be constructed.
Pupils have to partially undress to cross the river to avoid getting wet, while a few with financial means are able to hire transport to get to school. Ekhamanzi Primary governing body chairperson, Bheki Sithole, said the school had written to the Education Department several times but had not received a response. Sithole said the education and transport departments had indicated that “they had no money and that was the end”.
Current and former staff, who spoke on condition of anonymity, were concerned about the children’s safety and the impact on their education.