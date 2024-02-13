R127 million upgrade to a Durban high school has begun

KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Mbali Frazer said that the multimillion rand upgrade to Ohlanga High School in Inanda that falls under the Pinetown District has already commenced. This comes after the MEC announced during the budget speech in April 2023 that her Department would prioritise the renovation and upgrades of Ohlange High School in the 2023/24 financial year.

“We are here to fulfil that commitment,” said Frazer. Frazer said the construction of the new “state-of-the-art” Ohlange High School site establishment has already commenced. In a statement on Tuesday, the Department said Frazer officially introduced a building contractor for the upgrade which it described as a “Historical Institution.”

“The construction project of Ohlanga High School will cost the department R 127,8 million,” it said. The multimillion rand upgrade of Ohlanga High School in Inanda that falls under the Pinetown District has begun. Picture: Supplied According to the department the construction is scheduled to run over a period of 10 months. Frazer said she expected the project to be completed by the end of October 2025.

An artist’s impression of the multimillion rand upgrade of Ohlanga High School in Inanda that falls under the Pinetown District has begun. Picture: Supplied The Department said the scope of work is extensive and includes: a new mechanical workshop

a multi-purpose classroom

a computer room

a team-teaching area

new ablution facilities for both boys and girls. The department said new double-story classrooms would also be constructed while repairs will be conducted on all existing classrooms.

An artist’s impression of the multimillion rand upgrade of Ohlanga High School in Inanda that falls under the Pinetown District has begun. Picture: Supplied “Additionally, there will be extensive repairs and additions to the admin block, install perimeter fencing, and create new parking bays, an assembly area, and a combi court.”