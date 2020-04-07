R1.2bn grant available to assist small-scale farmers hit by Covid-19 financial crisis

Durban - Minister of Agriculture, Thoko Didiza, announced that the application process for distressed small-scale farmers to access the R1.2billion grant to increase food production during the Covid-19 crisis would run until April 22. Didiza said that in the midst of the pandemic, agricultural production continued to ensure food security and that together with the industry, the department was monitoring food supplies through the agricultural value chain. She said that of the R1.2bn, R400million had been allocated for farmers within the Proactive Land Acquisition Strategy programme. The remainder would be channelled to all other farmers who were mainly within the following commodity sectors: poultry, vegetables, fruits, other livestock and winter field crops. The minister said commodities such as feed, medication, seedlings, fertiliser, pesticides and herbicides would be covered by the grant. Didiza said the grant would be issued in the form of vouchers redeemable by suppliers with which the department had reached an agreement.

“The qualifying criteria for small farmers is that all those who apply must be South African citizens who have been actively farming for a minimum of 12 months,” she said.

Foreign small-scale farmers with permanent South African residency would also qualify. Didiza said farmers currently in production should be registered on the farmer register, with commodity-based organisations or any of the provincial farmer organisation databases.

“Those who are not registered will be registered at the point of application,” she added.

The minister said smallholder and communal farmers with an annual turnover of R20000 to R1m would also be targeted.

“We’ll identify and target women, at least 50% from those who have applied, youth 40%, and people with disability at least 6%,” said Didiza.

The grant excludes mechanisation, infrastructure and other overhead costs and debt, and farmers currently receiving support through other government programmes and entities.

She said the Land and Development Bank of South Africa had made R100m available to assist commercial farmers who had loans with them.

“The aim is to secure food for the next six months while the country deals with Covid-19,” said Didiza.

The minister encouraged the agricultural sector to adhere to government regulations and protect the health and safety of farm workers, who she described as the backbone of the food supply system.

“We have been disheartened to receive reports that some farmers and producers have not been adhering to these standards,” said Didiza. She warned the public to refrain from ­panic-buying, which could create artificial shortages and food price hikes.

The Mercury