Rabies outbreak in Umlazi spurs city into launching vaccination programme for pets
The eThekwini Municipality Environmental Health Unit in partnership with the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development have embarked on a rabies vaccination campaign in Umlazi and surrounding areas.
The rabies vaccination campaign is aimed at alerting people about the risks of rabies and the importance of getting their pets vaccinated to prevent rabies outbreak.
Currently, the campaign is based in Umlazi following a discovery of positive(rabies) cases in the area.
The awareness and vaccination drive resumed this week and will go on until the end of September.
The vaccination is free of charge and residents are encouraged to take their dogs and cats for vaccination in various stops within Umlazi. Alternatively, they can take their pets for free vaccination at SPCA in Amanzimtoti and Kloof.
Pet owners must bring their animal’s certificate from the previous vaccination but if they do not have one, it will be issued.
Umlazi Rabies Vaccination Programme Plan
Sections Date:
Z (KwaMuzi Tavern (Park) 19/08/2020
Z (KwaSayitsheni Shops) 19/08/2020
Z (KwaNdosi) – Ezikrebheni 20/08/2020
Z (Mlambo Tuckshop) Malusi Cele Road 20/08/2020
Y (Ezimbokodweni Primary School) 21/08/2020
Y (Faith Mission Church) – Eshashalazini 21/08/2020
Malukazi (Emakhehleni) 07/09/2020
Malukazi (Second Venue to be confirmed) 07/09/2020
U Esipingo Primary Grounds 07/09/2020
U (Council’s Office) 07/09/2020
Q (B.P Garage) 08/09/2020
P (Sizwakele Primary School) 08/09/2020
Q (Ezitolo) 08/09/2020
P (Ezitolo) 08/09/2020
For more information pet owners can contact 031 902 6253/031 3113555
The Mercury