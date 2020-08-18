Rabies outbreak in Umlazi spurs city into launching vaccination programme for pets

The eThekwini Municipality Environmental Health Unit in partnership with the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development have embarked on a rabies vaccination campaign in Umlazi and surrounding areas.

The rabies vaccination campaign is aimed at alerting people about the risks of rabies and the importance of getting their pets vaccinated to prevent rabies outbreak.

Currently, the campaign is based in Umlazi following a discovery of positive(rabies) cases in the area.

The awareness and vaccination drive resumed this week and will go on until the end of September.

The vaccination is free of charge and residents are encouraged to take their dogs and cats for vaccination in various stops within Umlazi. Alternatively, they can take their pets for free vaccination at SPCA in Amanzimtoti and Kloof.