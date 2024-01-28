Ramaphosa asked to intervene in KZN water crisis

DA provincial leader Francois Rodgers has written to President Cyril Ramaphosa, asking him to intervene as the water crisis affecting large parts of eThekwini continues to worsen. Protests over the lack of water took place in the Verulam area last week and the DA has reported the municipality to the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC).

“Having exhausted all internal processes it has become clear that this municipality cannot self-correct any more. As I write this letter there are areas , especially in the north, such as Parkgate, Rietriver, Ottawa Phoenix, Verulam, Tongaat, Durban North, Umhlanga, Mt Edgecombe, Cornubia, Blackburn, Broadlands, Trenance Park, Kindelwood uMzinyathi in ward 3, Engonyameni, and others across eThekwini that have not had water for weeks, months or years. I will highlight below what the DA have identified as the problem,” Rodgers said in his letter. He said that call centres are dysfunctional, unread meters have resulted in unaffordable inflated bills and he said the 57% water loss had resulted in a loss of more than R2 billion per annum. Rodgers said the water crisis had affected millions of people daily as well as hospitals, schools clinics, businesses, retail, hospitality, frail-care centres, religious communities, RDP, informal and formal residential areas that are all in urgent need of Ramaphosa’s intervention.

“Given the rising tension in the communities, and ongoing daily protest, there is a major concern that rolling mass action will further negatively impact on the current existing fragile eThekwini infrastructure and investor confidence.” Last week, Minister of Water and Sanitation, Senzo Mchunu said his department was engaging the eThekwini Municipality to find permanent solutions to the water challenges that have affected Othongathi, Phoenix and Verulam. “eThekwini Metro is a Water Services Authority, mandated by the Constitution and designated to provide water services to its residents and we trust they should live up to their responsibility. We urge the municipality to act with urgency and decisively, even if it means they must work day and night, to resolve the matter and ensure that services are fully restored to the communities affected,” said Mchunu.