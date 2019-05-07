PRESIDENT Cyril Ramaphosa greets supporters as he arrives at Ellis Park Stadium in Joburg for the ANC’s final election rally on Sunday. AP

DURBAN - As South Africans head to the polls tomorrow, more than half of registered voters feel the national government - along with President Cyril Ramaphosa - is doing a sterling job. A survey showed Ramaphosa was leading the popularity stakes, with 6.5 points out of 10, while DA leader Mmusi Maimane and the EFF’s Julius Malema trailed behind with 3.5 and 3.4 points respectively.

The data is from a series of surveys titled “Pulse of the People” conducted by Ipsos - a global market researcher - and was collected from 3600 randomly selected in-home interviews nationwide.

The researchers yesterday revealed statistics in three surveys that focused on the nation’s opinions of the political parties, whether voters felt the elections would be free and fair and the popularity of political personalities.

Local authorities did not fare well, with only 49% saying their municipality was doing its job very or fairly well, possibly part of the cause of the current widespread service-delivery protests.

In terms of the provincial government’s performance, only 46% of respondents thought the KwaZulu-Natal government performed well and 41% believed Premier Willies Mchunu did a good job.

Despite Ramaphosa’s popularity, opinions on the ANC were not as positive. One of the surveys asked registered voters about the ANC, DA and EFF.

On the ANC, 49% had faith that the ANC would deliver on election promises. That number rose to 68% among ANC supporters. Just over half of the respondents agreed the ANC was addressing state capture.

Respondents were asked to respond to the statement that the DA “talks a lot, but does very little for people like me”. About 55% agreed, while that number fell to 26% among DA supporters. Half of the respondents agreed the opposition party was having leadership issues, while this was also the prevailing theory among 39% of DA supporters polled.

“DA supporters are divided about the issue of leadership issues in the party - an opinion like this can hurt the party on Wednesday, but they overwhelmingly support the opinion that the party has managed the province and metros well where they are in power,” Ipsos said.

About 59% of those surveyed believed the EFF’s policies were too radical, that figure falling to 33% among EFF supporters.

A secondary Ipsos survey showed 61% of registered voters believed the elections would be “free and fair”, while 20% disagreed and 19% had no opinion.

In KZN, 54% strongly believed the elections would be free and fair.

Political analyst Thabani Khumalo said Ramaphosa’s popularity was not surprising.

“He has given the nation what it needed. He talks about the new dawn, his anti-corruption stance.

“Even conservative white people have faith in him. When there is talk of the ANC going to a coalition with the EFF, you could see them turn red because they know that will threaten all that the ANC has done in trying to renew itself.”

He added Ramaphosa should not be analysed outside of the ANC.

“All he is doing is implementing the ANC conference (Nasrec) resolutions.”

Khumalo said Malema and Maimane were no competition to Ramaphosa on the popularity vote.

He said Malema made sweeping statements without going into details, while Maimane was seen as being out of his depth.

Another political analyst, Protas Madlala, said Ramaphosa’s past as a business person, his seriousness in the fight against corruption, and that the ANC was a liberation movement, all contributed to his popularity.

Madlala said negative sentiment about local government was not surprising. “It’s an open secret that local government is in shambles, there is widespread corruption, killings and people are protesting for service delivery.”

