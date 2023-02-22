Ramaphosa commends Project Owethu during Armed Forces Day

Durban – President Cyril Ramaphosa has commended the role played by Project Owethu during his keynote address at the Armed Forces Day commemoration in Richards Bay yesterday. Armed Forces Day is held annually on February 21 to remember the 616 black South African troops who died in the World War I naval tragedy when the SS Mendi steamship sank on its way to France.

It also seeks to honour other women and men who have lost their lives in patriotic duty and to pay tribute to those still serving the country. The event was attended by the Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube, and the Chief of the SANDF, General Rudzani Maphwanya. The South African Military Health Service (SAMHS) launched Project Owethu earlier this month as part of Armed Forces Day events.

It aims to take health care to remote, rural, and marginalised communities in conjunction with relevant arms of government such as the departments of Home Affairs, Health, Agriculture, and Social Development to assist thousands of people in KZN. Ramaphosa said the project could be a great catalyst for change through empowering communities and improving people’s lives. “Through Project Owethu, the SANDF is working with government departments to provide access to health care and other social services in communities in KwaZulu-Natal that are remote and marginalised,” Ramaphosa said.