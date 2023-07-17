Ramaphosa invites Modi for official visit

Durban – South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to pay an official visit to the country immediately after the BRICS summit in August. Modi as well as leaders of the other BRICS countries have already accepted the in-person invite to attend the summit.

Ramaphosa's invite to Modi for an official visit says: “The official invite will provide an opportunity for us to reflect on all that has been achieved in the 30 years since diplomatic relations were first established. ''Given the historic and strategic nature of our bilateral relationship, I believe it is incumbent upon us to identify new and innovative opportunities to expand our bilateral fraternal relations, in addition to adhering to the numerous demands of an ever-changing world and our respective peoples.” Professor Anil Sooklal, ambassador-at-large for Asia and BRICS and South Africa’s BRICS Sherpa, said the invitation to Modi was based on the country’s historic relationship with India and the country’s leading role in championing freedom from apartheid.

“India was the first country to motivate for sanctions against South Africa and that prompted the UN to charge SA with sanctions. “There is also the link with Mahatma Gandhi and his role and influence on SA politics, including his influence on the likes of Nelson Mandela and Ahmed Kathrada. “India not only provided material support but moral support,” said Sooklal.

He said the two countries are celebrating thirty years of diplomatic relations this year since the end of apartheid and this was an important milestone in both country’s history. “This is a good moment to reflect on the journey that has been travelled.” Sooklal said the IBSA (a trilateral development initiative that brings together India, Brazil and South Africa to encourage South-South exchange and co-operation) forum was another example of how the countries were working together.

“IBSA in two decades has funded 30 poverty alleviation projects to the tune of $35 million that has benefited millions of people. “India and the other BRICS nations are shaping the grouping to be an important force in the global South. “In a polarised world, BRICS is playing an important role in bringing about dramatic changes to restructure the geopolitical economy and financial architecture.