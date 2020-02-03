Ransomware attacks are on the rise in SA









South African information technology experts have warned businesses and consumers to back up their databases and to train employees regarding the risk of cybercrime attacks. Photo: Robinraj Premchand Durban - South African information technology experts have warned businesses and consumers to back up their databases and to train employees regarding the risk of cybercrime attacks. This follows a vehicle-tracking firm becoming the latest local business to be attacked by cybercriminals. Tracker chief executive Wayne de Nobrega said yesterday that the company had been targeted in a cybercrime attack, in the form of ransomware that encrypted information on some of its systems, disrupting its customers’ access to services. However, he said that while customers might not be able to access the Tracker system, the company had continued to successfully recover vehicles. Nobrega said good progress had already been made to recover and restore some of the affected systems by yesterday morning.

He said that on detecting the malware, the firm had immediately taken its systems offline as a temporary precautionary measure to prevent it from spreading to other areas of the system.

“Tracker also deployed its IT and cyber security teams, and is working closely with global and local third party experts to resolve the matter. At this time, there is no indication that any customer data has been compromised or accessed,” Nobrega said.

“Tracker has informed its partners and customers of the disruption to services, and will continue to update on the progress made,’ he said.

Durban IT security analyst Ben Skevington said it appeared that the firm had moved swiftly to deal with the attack.

He said usually with ransomware there was a turnaround time of between 12 and 48 hours to react to the attack.

He said the quicker a company dealt with the breach, the better.

Speaking generally about cybercrime, Skevington said ransomware attacks were “quite big” in South Africa.

He said statistics indicated that four out of every 10 companies were targeted by ransomware hackers, but anecdotal evidence and journal articles suggested that the incidence was higher, at around seven to eight firms falling prey to the crime.

Faced with a ransomware demand, Skevington said firms had two choices - to recover and install back-up files, or to pay the ransom, which was not recommended as there was no guarantee of recovering the data.

He said ransoms ranged from 0.1 Bitcoin to two Bitcoin, increasing, as the clock ticked. One Bitcoin was worth about R146000 yesterday.

However, he said many companies and individuals did not bother to back up data to an external server or to the cloud, which meant it was at risk of being lost in an attack.

He said hackers sold compromised data or posted it on public forums on the internet.

“The biggest thing with cyber security is back-ups - work on having three months of back-ups on the servers and on the cloud,” Skevington said.

Individuals can check on the site haveibeenpwned.com whether their data had been compromised in an attack.

IT services analyst Derrick Chikanga said investing in cyber security was not yet a priority for many local smaller businesses.

“Businesses need to prioritise investing in software such as anti- viruses and host intrusion prevention, and make sure it’s always up to date. It’s also important to train employees and alert them to the potential dangers of accessing websites that could expose them to hackers,” Chikanga said.

He said employees should be warned about opening suspicious emails and clicking on unsafe links which could expose an entire organisation to malware.

“Most of these attacks emanate due to negligence by employees,” he said.

The Mercury